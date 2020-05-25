Illegal Alien Charged With 100 Counts of Possessing Child Porn in Florida

A dangerous pedophile illegal alien has been charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession in Collier County, Florida.

21-year-old illegal immigrant Luis Fernando Garcia-Perez was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession and one count of intent to promote child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garcia-Perez stored horrific child abuse video and image files on his cell phone. In one case, the illegal alien intended to trade these disgusting files with other pedophiles.

Breitbart.com reports: The sheriff’s office was first tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when Garcia-Perez allegedly used Facebook to send a file depicting a child younger than 12 years old involved in a sex act.

After police issued a search warrant on Garcia-Perez’s property, they found video and image files of child pornography depicting children from two-years-old to 12-years-old engaged in sex acts. Some of the files showed children engaged in sex with adults.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, thanks to the 287(g) program, worked with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to ensure that Garcia-Perez is held in custody until he can be properly turned over to federal immigration officials.