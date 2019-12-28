Illegal Alien Arrested for Murdering Woman and Shooting Her Son Days Before Christmas

An illegal alien has been arrested after murdering a woman in Georgia and shooting her teenage son just days before Christmas.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 32, led Cobb County officers on a car chase after fleeing the home of 38-year-old Oralia Melo Meza and her 16-year-old son.
According to police, Gonzalez shot and killed Meza before turning the gun on her son, leaving him with a non-life threatening injury, on December 21.
Breitbart.com reports: Police said when they arrived at Meza’s home following a 911 call about a domestic dispute, Gonzalez pulled out of the driveway and fired at Cobb County officers. At one point, the illegal alien hit on the officers’ cars and led them on a car chase for about six miles.
Gonzalez was taken into custody only after he crashed his car into another vehicle on the road.
For now, Gonzalez has been hit with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of possession of a firearm, and one count of attempting to evade police. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Gonzalez so that should he be released, he will be deported.
