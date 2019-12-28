Illegal Alien Arrested for Murdering Woman and Shooting Her Son Days Before Christmas

An illegal alien has been arrested after murdering a woman in Georgia and shooting her teenage son just days before Christmas.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 32, led Cobb County officers on a car chase after fleeing the home of 38-year-old Oralia Melo Meza and her 16-year-old son.

According to police, Gonzalez shot and killed Meza before turning the gun on her son, leaving him with a non-life threatening injury, on December 21.

Breitbart.com reports: Police said when they arrived at Meza’s home following a 911 call about a domestic dispute, Gonzalez pulled out of the driveway and fired at Cobb County officers. At one point, the illegal alien hit on the officers’ cars and led them on a car chase for about six miles.

Gonzalez was taken into custody only after he crashed his car into another vehicle on the road.