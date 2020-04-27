Illegal Alien Arrested for Decapitating a Cat and Parading the Severed Head on Stick

An illegal alien in Clearwater, Florida has been arrested for allegedly beheading his family’s cat and then displaying the severed head on a post in his backyard “to show what he is capable of.“

Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo, a 22-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week by the Clearwater Police Department after officials said he allegedly beheaded his family’s cat, named Cinnamon, with an axe.

According to police, Pena-Cedillo first attempted to strangle the cat. After failing to kill the cat, he used a plastic bag to suffocate the cat. When that also failed, police said Pena-Cedillo used an axe to decapitate the cat.

Alleged cat beheader Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo is being held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail after being charged with animal cruelty.

Police said Pena-Cedillo took the cat’s severed head and placed it on a post in his garden.

The illegal alien allegedly told police he beheaded the cat to “show what he was capable of to someone he was living with.”

Breitbart report Pena-Cedillo is being heled without bail in the Pinellas County Jail after being charged with animal cruelty. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested that Pena-Cedillo be turned over to them for arrest and deportation should he be released.