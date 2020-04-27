Illegal Alien Arrested for Decapitating a Cat and Parading the Severed Head on Stick

April 27, 2020
An illegal alien in Clearwater, Florida has been arrested for allegedly beheading his family’s cat and then displaying the severed head on a post in his backyard "to show what he is capable of."

Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo, a 22-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week by the Clearwater Police Department after officials said he allegedly beheaded his family’s cat, named Cinnamon, with an axe.

According to police, Pena-Cedillo first attempted to strangle the cat. After failing to kill the cat, he used a plastic bag to suffocate the cat. When that also failed, police said Pena-Cedillo used an axe to decapitate the cat.

Alleged cat beheader Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo is being held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail after being charged with animal cruelty.

Police said Pena-Cedillo took the cat’s severed head and placed it on a post in his garden.

The illegal alien allegedly told police he beheaded the cat to “show what he was capable of to someone he was living with.”

Breitbart report Pena-Cedillo is being heled without bail in the Pinellas County Jail after being charged with animal cruelty. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested that Pena-Cedillo be turned over to them for arrest and deportation should he be released.

