Illegal Alien Arrested For Child Rape Was Previously Arrested But Not Deported

July 30, 2019 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

An illegal alien has been arrested by Alabama law enforcement officials after allegedly raping a child.

An illegal alien has been arrested by Alabama law enforcement officials after allegedly raping a child.

Juan Balderas Chimalhua, a 49-year-old illegal alien, is currently being held without bond following his arrest by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on charges alleging he raped a minor, according to GulfCoastNewsToday.com.

Chimalhua was previously arrested for a traffic violation in December 2010 but was not deported and instead was released on a less than $300 bond.

Lt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday the charges involved a juvenile under the age of 16, but said no other information is being released at this time.

Juan Balderas Chimalhua is being held without bond after being arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office last week on second degree rape charges involving a juvenile under the age of 16.
Juan Balderas Chimalhua is being held without bond after being arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office last week on second degree rape charges involving a juvenile under the age of 16.

Currently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a hold on Chimalhua, which has kept him from being released.

The case is just the latest instance where illegal aliens have been charged with crimes against Americans. Last week, an illegal alien was convicted in Alabama of reckless murder when he hit and killed 29-year-old Marlena Hayes in October 2018, as reported.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)