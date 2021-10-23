Ilhan Omar Vows to Spend Taxpayer Money to Monitor ‘Islamophobia’ Around the World

Far-left Democratic Rep. Ilham Omar introduced legislation on Thursday that would use taxpayer money to “monitor and combat Islamophobia” around the globe.

“The bill requires the State Department to create a Special Envoy for monitoring and combating Islamophobia, and include state-sponsored Islamophobic violence and impunity in the Department’s annual human rights reports,” Omar said in a press release.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Through the “Combating International Islamophobia Act,” Ilhan Omar wants the US to police the world and silence political discourse and truth about Islamic terrorism.

“The creation of the Special Envoy will help policymakers better understand the interconnected, global problem of anti-Muslim bigotry. It will also establish a comprehensive strategy for establishing U.S. leadership in combatting Islamophobia worldwide,” the press release said.

“We are seeing a rise in Islamophobia in nearly every corner of the globe,” said Rep. Omar. “In my home state of Minnesota, vandals spray-painted hate messages and a Nazi swastika on and near the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center. These types of incidents are all too common for Muslims in the United States and beyond. As part of our commitment to international religious freedom and human rights, we must recognize Islamophobia and do all we can to eradicate it. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Rep. Jan Schakowsky to create a special envoy to put an end to this bigotry.”

Not a ward from Ilhan Omar about the more than 40,000 deadly terror attacks carried out by Islamic terrorists since September 11, 2001.