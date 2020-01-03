Ilhan Omar Vows to ‘Step in and Stop’ Trump Following Soleimani Killing

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has vowed to “step in and stop” President Trump following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” the Minnesota Democrat said Thursday on Twitter.

“Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The Pentagon announced earlier in the evening that the U.S. had killed Soleimani, Iran’s top “shadow commander” who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Department of Defense said in the statement. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Trump had threatened Tuesday to retaliate against Iran after militia groups backed by the country attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Iraq. The president tweeted out an American flag after news of his killing was confirmed.