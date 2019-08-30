Ilhan Omar Demands United Nations Help Manage U.S. Border

Rep. Ilhan Omar has demanded that the United Nations deploy agents to the U.S. border with Mexico to help manage the immigration crisis.

“There is no good way to detain immigrants,” Omar said Tuesday before during a forum in south Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune. “We are treating people like criminals when they have not committed a crime.”

“So, we have to bring in the United Nations high commissioner on refugees, an agency that has the expertise and the training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says the *United Nations* must be brought in to handle the immigration crisis on America's southern border



Omar, who was accused this week of having an affair with a married man, lectured the audience about the "moral high ground" pic.twitter.com/1wxtgw7I9x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Summit.news reports:The demand bears hallmarks of how Europe was deluged with migrants after governments were forced to accept millions of “refugees” after lobbying from international groups and NGOs.

Any such intervention by the UN would represent a direct violation of U.S. sovereignty, fundamentally weakening America’s national security.

Omar previously called for the elimination of the entire Department of Homeland Security, which was tasked with dealing with threats to the nation following 9/11.