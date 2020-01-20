Ilhan Omar Slams Killing of Terrorist Leader as ‘Immoral’

Radical Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has slammed the killing of Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani as “immoral,” declaring the terror chief an “important military leader.”

On the same day as she insisted President Donald Trump should resign, Omar shared a “letter to the editor” in the New York Times entitled “The ‘Immoral’ Killing of the Iranian General.”

The letter was written by former prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz, who Omar described as “the voice of reason” while sharing his letter with her 1.8 million Twitter followers.

“The administration recently announced that, on orders of the president, the United States had ‘taken out’ (which really means ‘murdered’) an important military leader of a country with which we were not at war,” the letter reads.“

It’s incredible to have his voice of reason still with us as a guide.



Read (and share) ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ZOjYvbA5aa — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2020

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports: Omar has been a proponent of limiting the authority of the commander-in-chief when it comes to strikes against terrorists like Soleimani.

She’s also been caught laughing and fooling around when others are talking about American military casualties in the Middle East, of which that ‘important military leader’ was responsible for many.