Ilhan Omar Shakes with Rage As Her ‘Defund the Police’ Proposal Gets REJECTED by Voters

Far-left Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was furious on Tuesday after voters rejected her proposal to defund the police in Minneapolis.

Last year, Omar shamelessly used the death of George Floyd to ignite her radical base and encourage them to make their communities less safe by voting to defund the police.

Last night, only hours before the polls closed, Ilhan Omar pleaded with her extremist followers to go to the polls and support proposal #2, a proposal to defund the police.

Vote YES on 2! Minneapolis we got this, let’s go 💪🏽 https://t.co/NXAUgT2F0R — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 2, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Unfortunately, the ultimate grievance representative from Minnesota couldn’t have been more out of touch with her constituents, as the defund the police proposal that she pushed to the end failed in the liberal state of Minnesota.

MSN reports – Voters in Minnesota’s largest city have rejected what would have been an unprecedented move to dismantle the police department at the ballot box Tuesday following calls for reform following the death of George Floyd.

The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city’s charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The initiative would have removed language from the charter related to the agency, including minimum funding requirements, and would have divided control of public safety between the mayor and City Council.

The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city’s charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The initiative would have removed language from the charter related to the agency, including minimum funding requirements, and would have divided control of public safety between the mayor and City Council.

It would have essentially removed power from the mayor and police chief in an effort to re-imagine policing. Tuesday’s vote comes as Minneapolis is experiencing an uptick in violent crime similar to other cities.

According to the ballot language, the public safety department would have employed a “comprehensive public health approach” to policing, putting a greater emphasis on public health, specifically mental health.

The measure was spearheaded by Yes 4 Minneapolis, a coalition of businesses and other groups, which gathered 22,000 signatures to put it on the ballot, which was a battle in itself after it became the subject of legal challenges. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in September that voters could decide on the matter.