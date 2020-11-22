Ilhan Omar Orders Biden to ‘Reverse’ Trump’s Middle East Peace Deals

Rep. Ilhan Omar has ordered the Biden campaign to “reverse” President Trump’s historic Middle East peace deals as soon as he enters the White House.

According to the radical left-wing congresswoman, Trump’s peace deals in the Middle East were actually secret arms deals.

“[Trump] recently inked so-called ‘peace deals’ between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Israel,” Omar tweeted.

“The only problem?” she went on.

“They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran.”

Omar attacked Trump for working with the UAE, noting the nation has been accused of war crimes in Yemen and “has also been credibly accused of committing war crimes in Libya.”

“Nearly every action taken under President Trump has made armed conflict more instead of less likely,” she continued.

“Trump imposed crippling sanction after crippling sanction on the Iranian people—depriving them of much-needed medical supplies during a pandemic and further tightening the brutal authoritarian regime’s grip on power.”

“He ordered the assassination of an Iranian commander—risking all-out war—earlier this year.”

“As a result of these actions, Iran finally backed out of the nuclear pact that Trump himself had torn up in 2018—and now has 12 times more enriched uranium than would have been permitted under the agreement.”

Foxnews.com reports: By contrast, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised the outcome of the Middle East agreements as indicative that former President Obama’s administration was wrong about the destabilizing impact of withdrawing from the Iran deal.

“I remember Secretary Kerry saying that if the nuclear deal was abandoned that Israel would become more isolated when in fact just the opposite has now happened,” he previously told “The Story.”

After decrying the agreements’ impacts on Israel and Palestine, Omar’s op-ed posited that President-elect Biden has “a tremendous opportunity to reverse this.”

“Instead of siding with one group of dictators over another, we should position ourselves at an equal distance from both, allowing ourselves to be honest brokers, protecting our national security and interests while promoting human rights and democracy,” she wrote. “We can hold Iran accountable for its human rights violations while also holding Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the UAE accountable.”

Meanwhile, Trump has received copious praise by some for his foreign policy. Joining his colleagues in nominating Trump for a peace prize in September, an Australian law professor said the “Trump doctrine” was “extraordinary.”

“The Trump Doctrine is something extraordinary, as so many things that Donald Trump does,” said law professor David Flint. “He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance.”