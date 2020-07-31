Ilhan Omar Funnels $606K to Husband’s Firm In July Alone – Brings Grand Total To $1.7M

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has paid her new husband Tim Mynett’s political consulting firm another $606,000 in just the first three weeks of July, according to campaign filings.

Rep. Omar has now funneled more than $1.7 million to her husband’s firm, E Street Group, since August of 2018.

The Free Beacon reported:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) funneled an additional $606,000 to her husband’s firm in the first three weeks of July alone, according to new campaign filings.

Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show that over the first three weeks of July, Omar’s campaign sent $606,000 to the E Street Group, a D.C.-based consulting firm run by Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband. The money accounted for 77 percent of the campaign’s disbursements during that time.



Mynett’s firm is Omar’s biggest campaign vendor. The campaign had already doled out $1 million to the firm this cycle before July. The $1.6 million in total payments accounts for nearly half of Omar’s $3.4 million in net operating expenditures this cycle.

The payments from Ilhan Omar’s campaign to E Street Group have prompted at least one ethics complaint.

Ilhan Omar was funneling thousands in campaign funds to Tim Mynett before their marriage.

Rep. Omar was previously ordered to pay a $500 civil fine for violating campaign finance law.

Omar had to pay an additional $3,469 fine for improperly used campaign funds following an investigation by the Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board.

Omar’s challenger Melton-Meaux, a mediation lawyer, has out-raised her by millions of dollars.