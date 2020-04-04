Ilhan Omar Endorses Sharia Flogging for Critics Who Question Her Adultery

Radical Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has suggsted her critics should recieve the Sharia punishment of flogging for accusing her of having an extra-matirtal affair.

The far-left congresswoman was criticized on Twitter for allegedly committing adultery with Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett – who she is now in a romantic relationship with.

Omar had earlier commented on news that President Donald Trump had warned the next two weeks of the coronavirus outbreak would be “very painful” for Americans.

“Subhanallah!” she responded, using an Arabic exclamation.

One Twitter user replied by invoking the Quran’s prohibition against “adultery.”

"Nor come nigh to fornication/adultery: for it is a shameful (deed) and an evil, opening the road (to other evils)."

— Qur'an, Sura 17 (Al-Isra), ayat 3 — Retawa Agnihotri (@RetwaA) April 1, 2020

According to Omar, Muslims are commanded to reject such “testimony” and to flog the offender “with eighty stripes” for being “disobedient to Allaah.”

“And those who accuse chaste women, and produce not four witnesses, flog them with eighty stripes, and reject their testimony forever. They indeed are the Faasiqoon (liars, rebellious, disobedient to Allaah)”



[al-Noor 24:4]. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 1, 2020

Pluralist.com reports: Omar earlier this month announced her Islamic and legal marriage to her campaign consultant Tim Mynett, whom she was accused of having an affair with while both she and he were still married to their previous partners. Omar has also been dogged by evidence-based speculation that she previously married her brother to get him a U.S. visa.

Some commentators, including a number of Muslims, criticized Omar for seeming to publicly advocate a primitive form of Islamic justice.

Seriously Congresswoman? You’re a US lawmaker, considering ISIS & other Islamists have only recently implemented such scripture with horrific results, how appropriate do you think it is for you to be publicly citing this passage advocating lashing other human beings, so publicly? pic.twitter.com/MdvaKTXshX — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) April 1, 2020

Others, like The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, who is an Orthodox Jew, were simply dumbfounded.

Didn't see the "let's give lashes to people who say mean things to me on Twitter" take coming, but there it is https://t.co/K3gFV1UiY0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 1, 2020

Blogger Stephen Miller couldn’t get over Omar’s suggestion that she is a “chaste woman.”

People are focusing on a member of congress endorsing flogging with this tweet but I just can't get past the 'chaste woman' part of this. https://t.co/CWvEMHbHoq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Ilhan Omar sparks a debate separate from the Quran’s take on adultery

In a related Twitter fracas, commentators debated whether Omar’s initial tweet — saying, “Subhanallah!” — was an expression of joy.

Yasmine Mohammed, an ex-Muslim human rights activist, alleged that Omar was “praising Allah that Americans will be going through a very painful time.”

However, Siraj Hashmi, a Muslim writer and editor for the conservative Washington Examiner, pushed back, saying “subhanallah” is a generic expression of surprise.

This is a somewhat unfair interpretation of Ilhan Omar's tweet.



It's like parsing the difference between "Good God!" ("subhanallah") and "God help/protect us" ("Allah yahmeena")



I've used "subhanallah" plenty when reacting to bad news. https://t.co/IE9JtCLlMc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 2, 2020

Omar, who had made the same argument, expressed disbelief at being defended by Hashmi.

Facing some backlash from fellow conservatives, Hashmi said he was similarly shocked to be defending Omar. He later asked for the congresswoman’s phone number, which she declined to provide.

Omar has previously faced criticism for seeming to downplay the deaths of Americans at the hands of Islamic radicals, including in the Sept. 11 attacks. But she and her allies have dismissed such allegations as “Islamophobic.”