Ilhan Omar Declares Riots ‘Uprising Over Centuries of Racial Oppression’

Radical Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has declared the months of violent, bloody rioting across America the result of “centuries of racial neglect and oppression.”

In a video rant released on Sunday, the Somalia-born Minnesota Congresswoman appeared to praise the civil unrest gripping America:

“As we speak, we are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression,” Omar said while collecting a six-figure salary.

“We can’t talk about the protests in Minneapolis or Kenosha … without first looking inward,” she added. Then the radical Rep. began lying: “We maintain a system that binds millions to desperate poverty, a system that doesn’t provide the most basic necessities, like food, shelter, and medicines.” Rep. @IlhanMN: "We are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression." pic.twitter.com/XyzJ85JIqQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2020

“Whether they are brutalized by police, by austerity economics, or by politicians who simply do not care about us, our nation is crying out desperately for change. We need to fundamentally change the way our society treats its most vulnerable because this has gone [on] long enough.”

I prefer “terrorist uprising led by a mob of over-privileged crybabies,” but at least she’s not gaslighting us like the fake media with this nonsense about “peaceful protests.”

Nevertheless, what we still have here is a U.S. congresswoman legitimizing three-plus months of domestic terrorism, almost all of it aimed at innocent Americans, many of them black. Elected leaders with a national platform normalizing political terrorism is unprecedented, is why every American needs to prepare before it’s too late to prepare.

And then, there’s her garbage about racial neglect and oppression.

Please.

Neglect? I don’t even know what that means. There are only two major political parties in America, and one of them is devoted to pandering to the POC. What’s more, the GOP finally has a president looking to earn the black and Hispanic vote.

Yeah, there’s so much racial oppression, white people are pretending to be racial minorities in order to make the bank that comes with all that oppression.

And then, there’s this crap: “a system that doesn’t provide the most basic necessities, like food, shelter, and medicines.”

Our system not only provides all of that on the cuff; our system provides free Internet, cable TV, iPhones, air conditioning, clothes, transportation, libraries, and education.

Unless you’re mentally ill or a hopeless addict, a homeless problem that plagues only Democrat-run cities where Democrats like Omar have full control over everything, there is no one in America who does not live better than the very rich did a mere hundred years ago.

When the biggest medical crisis among the poor is obesity, it’s time to hang up that Mission Accomplished banner and pour one out for poverty.

The only oppression in this country comes after you speak the truths, like the ones I laid out above loud.

The only oppression comes from speaking facts like…

