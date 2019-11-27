Ilhan Omar Challenger Says She Must Be ‘Hanged For Treason’ If Qatari Recruitment True

A challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said that the congresswoman should be tried and hanged for treason if reports that she was recruited as an asset of Qatar and passed along sensitive intelligence to Iran are true.

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Danielle Stella said on Twitter.

Monday, a bombshell report in Al Arabiya — called the “AP of the Middle East” by Steve Bannon — surfaced saying that Qatar recruited Omar to run for office.

“US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was recruited by a foreign government, passed sensitive information that was relayed to Iran, and received funding by a foreign government, according to a sworn deposition by a Canadian businessman in a Florida court,” the report said.

“In explosive testimony made by video link from Toronto, Canada to a Florida District Court on October 23, Kuwaiti-born Alan Bender claims to have deep ties with governments and royal officials across the Middle East including Qatar. In his statement, he says he met Qatar’s Secretary to the Emir for Security Affairs Mohammad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Masnad and two other senior Qatari officials,” according to the report.

“The three allegedly claimed credit for the meteoric rise of Omar, saying: ‘If it wasn’t for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends,’ according to Bender’s sworn deposition. The deposition was obtained by Al Arabiya English and authenticated by the attorney for the plaintiffs.”

Stella is currently running in the GOP primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district against four other contenders. Her Twitter account was suspended shortly after her tweet.