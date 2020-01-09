‘Shameful’ Ilhan Omar Caught GIGGLING as US Military Deaths Are Being Discussed

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been caught in a news conference video giggling with one of her “Squad” comrades as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas discussed the thousands of American service members who have sacrificed their lives fighting in Iraq.
Omar’s House colleagues noticed her disturbing behavior and accused her of making light of American lives lost overseas and lined up to brand her “shameful“.
“Absolutely shameful,” Georgia Republican Jody Hice said in a Twitter post.
“@HouseDemocrats make light of American lives lost overseas. Our brave men and women in uniform deserve our utmost respect and applause for their service and sacrifice — not mockery and laughter.”
Disgusting as it is to see a U.S. congresswoman laughing while the deaths of members of the US armed forces were under discussion, the incident came at the same news conference where Omar claimed she was “stricken with PTSD” by the “conversations around war” dominating the nation’s capital this week.
As Fox News reported, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican who served in Afghanistan as a Navy supply corps officer in 2015, wasn’t buying that claim at all.
“This is a disgrace and offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe,” he tweeted.
In her own tweet, Omar responded that her “PTSD” stemmed from her childhood in war-torn Somalia, and attacked Banks for trying to “erase the PTSD of survivors.”
Well, if the congresswoman representing the North Star state wants to claim post-traumatic stress disorder from the war-torn hell-hole her family escaped from, it’s hard to argue.
But there’s no arguing the fact that she didn’t seem too stressed while yukking it up with the often unhinged Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib as fellow Democrat Jackson Lee talked about American war deaths.
And Hice wasn’t the only one who thought the conduct was “shameful.”
Ilhan Omar is already infamous for, among other things, referring to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as “some people did something.”
But giggling during a discussion of American combat deaths? Omar has reached a new low.
