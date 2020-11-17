Ilhan Omar: Biden ‘Victory’ Has ‘Put Us in Charge’

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar claims Joe Biden’s “victory” is a result of the GOP allowing “chaos to reign for four years” under a Trump administration.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Omar put Biden’s “victory” down to the American people deciding to “put us in charge.”

“When you think about our party, Speaker Pelosi always says we are a big tent, and that means we are a big family. We all have our own constituencies that we have to serve.”

“We are part of a caucus that is working on behalf of the people. We think of ourselves as the party of the people.”

“Again, like I said, there’s economic and social despair that’s being felt by so many Americans,” Omar added.

“There was a movement that happened this summer; that movement delivered this victory, the rise of the amount of people that registered to vote.”

“We owe it to the movement to make sure that the chaos they voted against does not follow us to our caucus, and to make sure that the justice they seeked [sic] is implemented in the policies that we advocate for,” Omar said.

“I know that Biden invited the American people to be a unifying force against darkness.”

“And as a caucus, we have to be unified against that. To think about allowing ourselves to get the Republicans to decide how we are to function as a caucus is really painful because this is, you know, a party that has lied, that has smeared, that has used everything that they can to attack us, and it’s a party that has been against the social and economic justice we’ve all been fighting for.”

“It’s a party that has allowed for chaos to reign for four years.”

“So, the American people have decided to put us in charge to say we want to see something different,” Omar continued.

“And we can’t disappoint them…”