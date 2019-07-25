A 2018 interview Rep. Ilhan Omar gave to Al-Jazeera has resurfaced in which Omar declares Americans should be “more fearful of white men” than jihadist terrorists.

Omar was asked by host Mehdi Hasan if she thinks American conservatives are right to have a “legitimate fear” of Islam given the number of Islamic terror attacks in the US, including Fort Lauderdale, San Bernardino, and the 2017 truck attack in New York.

Ilhan Omar responded:

“I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country, and so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men,” Omar said in response.

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men."

The comments are receiving fresh attention due to Omar’s recent spat with President Trump and many people’s belief that she has repeatedly refused to denounce Al-Qaeda and Islamic terrorism.

As reported earlier this week, the Minnesota Congresswoman told an audience she is “disgusted” to be asked to condemn Al-Qaeda and female genital mutilation (FGM), arguing that asking her the question is an example of Islamophobia and a “waste of time.”

As Raheem Kassam pointed out on Twitter, the fact that Al-Jazeera host Mehdi Hasan is interviewing Omar in this clip is also of note given that Hasan has previously called non-Muslims “cattle” and “people of no intelligence.”