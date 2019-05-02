Ilhan Omar: America ‘Is Not Going To Be The Country of White People’

The United States of America is “not going to be the country of white people“, according to Minnesota’s Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, who also told a crowd of radical leftists that President Trump has created “monsters” who are “terrorizing” the Muslim community.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s inflammatory speech was delivered at a rally on the grounds of the Capitol on Tuesday where rally organizers, including Black Lives Matter, called for President Trump to be “censured” for his criticism of Ilhan Omar.

Emboldened by the rock star welcome she received from the leftists, Ilhan Omar used the event to speak in praise of her homeland of Somalia, before stating America was founded on “genocide” and “slavery“, and then claiming that President Trump and the GOP are responsible for recent attacks on synagogues and mosques.

“At this moment, the occupant of the White House and his allies are doing everything that they can to distance themselves and misinform the public from the monsters that they created that is [sic] terrorizing the Jewish community and the Muslim community,” Omar said.

Breitbart report:

Omar said she is criticized because she is a Muslim woman.

“I also happen to be a refugee and immigrant from what they call one of the shithole countries,” Omar said, mocking the president for his alleged comments about war-torn countries like Somalia that drive their people out.

“The reality is that shithole country raised a very proud, dignified person,” Omar said. “Our circumstances may not always be perfect but that doesn’t lessen our humanity and I am not in the business of defending mine.”

Omar was not as complimentary of the United States.

“This is not going to be the country of the xenophobics,” Omar said. “This is not going to be the country of white people.”

“This is not going to be the country of the few,” Omar said. “This is the country of the many.”

“This is the country that was founded on the history of Native American genocide, on the backs of black slaves but also by immigrants,” Omar said.

According to her website: “Ilhan and her family fled the country’s civil war when she was eight-years-old. They lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for four years before coming to the United States, eventually settling in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis in 1997.”