Ilhan Omar: 9/11 ‘Was an Attack on ALL of Us’

Democratic “Squad” member Ilhan Omar commemorated the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, saying that she will “never forget” the attack on U.S. soil.
“September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil,” Rep. Omar said.
“I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget”
Dailycaller.com reports: The congresswoman also shared a video where she talked about her experience on 9/11 and called the attacks “horrific.”
Omar came under fire earlier this year after video surfaced of her referring to the 9/11 attacks by saying “some people did something” in a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
She also urged the crowd to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.”
The New York Post published a cover responding those comments with a photo of the Twin Towers in flames.
President Trump also highlighted Omar’s remarks in a Twitter video.
Indeed, some Twitter users knocked Omar over her previous rhetoric.
The 37-year-old congresswoman has certainly been a controversial figure.
Last month, she was denied entry into the State of Israel over her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
