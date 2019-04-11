Rep. Ilhan Omar Plays Down 9/11 Terror Attacks as ‘Some People Did Something’

Veterans and patriotic Americans are calling for Democrats to condemn Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar for shrugging off 9/11 by describing the terror attacks in which 3,000 Americans lost their lives as merely “some people did something.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking at a fundraiser last month for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group founded by operatives of Hamas, and which was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund the Palestinian terror group.

In her speech, Rep. Omar called on Muslims to “make people uncomfortable” with their presence in American society and activism.

Omar’s shocking reference to 9/11 at the fundraiser surfaced on social media.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said at the event.

As Fox News reported, fellow freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a veteran and former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye to an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, slammed Omar for her description of the terror attacks.

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something,‘” Crenshaw wrote in a tweet. “Unbelievable.”

WND reports: Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Omar “isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American.”

“Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: ‘Some people did something.’ Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect,” she said.

Omar first came under fire for tweeting in 2012 that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

In February, she insinuated in a tweet that politicians in the U.S. were bought by AIPAC, the non-partisan group seeking to foster relations between the U.S. and Israel.

She followed that tweet with another that echoed the anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” trope. Pro-Israel activists, she said, were pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”