IG Report Findings are “Devastating”; Criminal Referrals Coming

The forthcoming Inspector General report will recommend “criminal referrals” and will contain “devastating” information about FISA abuses.

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova joined former Governor Mike Huckabee and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Wednesday night on The Ingraham Angle.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: DiGenova told the panel the Inspector General report and a solo report on James Comey are coming out in about two weeks. DiGenova says the report will contain criminal referrals.

Joe DiGenova: The Horowitz report is coming out in May or early June. There’s another report that everyone has forgotten about involving James Comey alone. That will be out in two weeks. That report is going to be a bombshell. It is going to open up the investigation on a very high note and there are going to be criminal referrals in it.

On Thursday investigative reporter dropped another bomb on the upcoming Inspector General (IG) report.

According to PaulSperry, “FBI agents Joe Pientka and Mike Gaeta, along with DOJ official Stu Evans, are figuring prominently as witnesses in IG Horowitz’s investigation of department FISA abuses. The findings in the forthcoming IG report are said to be “devastating.”

BREAKING: FBI agents Joe Pientka and Mike Gaeta, along with DOJ official Stu Evans, are figuring prominently as witnesses in IG Horowitz's investigation of department FISA abuses. The findings in the forthcoming IG report are said to be "devastating." — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 25, 2019

Paul Sperry then added something we already knew, it appears Barack Obama and his administration had a heavier hand in interfering in the 2016 election than Putin!

DEVELOPING: It is now looking as though there is more evidence that Obama had a heavier hand in interfering in the 2016 election than Putin — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 25, 2019

The next two weeks look to be quite exciting.