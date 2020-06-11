“If You Want To Be Safe Don’t Elect Progressive Democrats” Says Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has blasted those responsible for the riots in major cities across the US.

In an appearance last month on Sean Hannity’s FOX News program, Giuliani sounded off about local leadership as nationwide protests continued in the name of George Floyd who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

He said “no one” feels more strongly than him about the injustice toward Floyd, but added that the policies of “progressive Democrats” are to blame “for the violence that has ensued.”

“Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe,” he added “because they have criminal-friendly policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now we are seeing the results not only there [in Minneapolis], but watch the cities that start burning.

“They are all going to be run by so-called progressives, idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and encourage exactly this kind of thing.”

Fox News reports: During Giuliani’s interview, host Sean Hannity played live video of protests and riots in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. In Atlanta, the headquarters of CNN were vandalized. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Hannity and Giuliani that a police precinct in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood was under heavy protest and a police car in the vicinity had been torched.

“This is about protecting people’s property and protecting people’s lives. One man has died [in Minneapolis] already. Before somebody starts to protect the people of Minnesota, Minneapolis, the people of Atlanta, the people of New York — [Mayor Bill] de Blasio is just as incapable of doing it,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said that if such activity happened under his mayoralty or the leadership of former New York City Police commissioners Howard Safir and Bill Bratton, it would not have been tolerated.

“The first person who threw a brick would have been arrested,” he said. “The second person who burned a car would have been arrested. The third person who tried to hurt somebody would’ve been arrested, and it would’ve been over, and the statement to them would be ‘push it any further and try me, and you’re going to regret it.'”