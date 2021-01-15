If You Voted For Trump, You Are with the Ku Klux Klan Says Don Lemon

CNN’s Don Lemon said on Wednesday night that if you voted for Trump, you are with the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Lemon “If you are on that side, you need to think about the side that you’re on. I am never on the side of the Klan….principled people, conservative or liberal – never on the Klan side…never on the Nazi side…”

CNN's @DonLemon: If you voted for Trump, you're with the Klan & the Capitol Hill rioters pic.twitter.com/xDi7zQwt9O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

Lemon sparked outrage last year when he compared Trump supporters to drug users.

He he told a national audience that he has dumped friends because they supported Trump and even likened them to drug addicts who had ‘hit rock bottom.’