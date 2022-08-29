If Trump Is Indicted ‘There’ll Be Riots In The Streets’ Lindsey Graham Warns

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has warned of ‘riots in the streets’ if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted for his alleged mishandling of classified materials

He also said there have been ‘double standards’ over the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

The Mail Online reports: Graham suggested there was a two-tiered legal system based along political lines in support of Joe Biden and against the former president.

‘Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,’ Graham said to Fox News on Sunday night.

There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election.

‘We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Senator Chuck Grassley they were told to slow down and back off Hunter Biden.

‘And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there will be riots in the street.

If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street.

‘I worry about the country,’ he said, comparing the situation to the controversy over Clinton’s use of a personal email server while serving as Secretary of State.

Senator Graham also expressed concern how in his eyes the enforcement of the law, particularly when it came to conservative Republicans is enforced differently.

Graham said that he felt the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago proved that there was a ‘double standard’ in federal enforcement that might push people to do violent things.

‘You love the law and I love the law. I’ve never been more worried about the law in politics as I am right now. How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to President Trump? What happened in Crossfire Hurricane, it was a joke of an investigation. People lied and manipulated the evidence. Look at what happened to Hunter Biden. They gave him a complete pass, apparently. And social media outlets suppressed information that could have mattered.’

Trump is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, an unsealed warrant revealed.