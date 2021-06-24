“If I Suicide Myself, I Was Murdered” – John McAfee Warned CIA Wanted To Kill Him Before His Death

McAfee was arrested in October of 2020 at El Prat airport in Barcelona at the request of the US Justice Department.
Just a few years prior to his arrest, McAfee repeatedly warned that U.S. government agents were planning to murder him.
In 2018, McAfee claimed to have narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by the ‘New World Order’:
“I apologize for my three day absence but I was unconscious for two days at the Vidant Medical Center in North Carolina and just woke up,” he wrote. “My enemies maged [sic] to spike something that I ingested. However, I am more difficult to kill than anyone can possibly imagine. I am back.”
The previous year McAfee had warned that CIA agents would attempt to silence him for speaking out against the phoney Russia witch-hunt against then-President Donald Trump.
In 2020, McAfee was one of the few public figures who exposed how Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide in his jail cell but was strangled to death by Nicholas Tartaglione.
“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm,” McAfee prophetically warned in a November 2019 tweet with a photo of his “$WHACKD” tattoo.