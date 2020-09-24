If Dems Controlled The Senate They Would Never ‘Ram Through’ SCOTUS Nominee Says Hillary Clinton

If Democrats controlled the US Senate, they wouldn’t be pushing through a Supreme Court nominee before the election, Hillary Clinton told the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg this week.

Clinton was told that Republicans argue if the Democrats were in their position as the majority, they would be advancing a nominee.

Breirbart reports: “Do you believe that to be true?” Goldberg asked. “If they had the power, they’d be trying to ram through their nominee?”

“You know, I don’t believe that,” Clinton responded with a straight face.

“The Democrats were so shocked, and understandably so, at the blatant abuse of the Senate rules and processes when they refused to help President Obama to appoint a replacement for Justice Scalia ten months before the next election,” she said.

“There is within the Democratic caucus in the Senate a real fear that all bets are off, that there is no rule of law, there is no due process, [and] there are no norms or principles governing anything anymore,” Clinton claimed.

She asserted with a straight face that Democrats would think about country before party or ideology.

“I think there would be a very significant discussion within the Democratic caucus as to whether it was good for the country to throw it into another partisan fight, you know, 40 days before such a consequential election,” she said.

Clinton insisted Democrats would not be “demonstrating the lust for power and domination that we have seen from [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell.”

In 2016, Clinton posted a statement on Twitter calling on the Senate to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland and vote on his appointment:

Statement on President Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/GTcLMLyS6I — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 16, 2016

It is the President’s Constitutional responsibility to nominate justices to the Supreme Court, with the advice and consent of the Senate,” she said at the time.

“President Obama has met his responsibility,” she said then.