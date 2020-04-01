Idaho Becomes First State to BAN Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports — Liberals Outraged

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Monday that made the state the first in the union to ban transgender athletes from girl’s and women’s sports and athletic events— and liberals across the nation are melting down about the “travesty“, with ACLU even vowing to see Gov. Little in court.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (HB 500) bans biological males who identify as female from competing on girls’ and women’s athletic teams in public K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

At the same time, Little signed into law HB 509, which bans Idahoans from changing gender on birth certificates.

BREAKING NEWS: #Idaho and @governorlittle

decided a pandemic was a good time to target trans kids and ban them from sports. Terrible. #VetoHB500 #IDleg #HB500 https://t.co/fV42ew2FuK — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) March 31, 2020

Breitbart report: Supposed supporter of women’s rights Planned Parenthood condemned Little for signing the bills into law.

“We condemn Governor Little’s actions and the actions of dozens of Idaho legislators who are so focused on pleasing their bigoted base instead of doing what is right,” said Mistie Tolman, Idaho director of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, in a statement.

1/ “Today, Governor Little discriminated against thousands of Idahoans. #idleg https://t.co/EF9uLr3u9K — PP Votes NW & Hawaii (@PPVNH) March 31, 2020

Tolman added Little “discriminated against thousands of Idahoans” by preserving women’s sports for women and girls alone, and referred to Idaho as “one of the cruelest states in the country for LGBTQ people, especially transgender people.”

This is disappointing and heartbreaking for the trans folks and our allies in Idaho https://t.co/NslOiekpWG — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) March 31, 2020

GLSEN, an LGBTQ activist group whose goal is to bring its ideology into public schools, tweeted the new law is an “egregious violation of the rights of Idaho’s transgender and gender non-conforming/nonbinary students”:

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ activist organization, tweeted Idaho’s new law is a “travesty of justice”:

As last night’s travesty of justice in Idaho shows, anti-equality forces are prioritizing discrimination — even amidst a global pandemic. We must — and we will — hold these leaders and those of their ilk accountable. https://t.co/RSLzqtNvUx — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) March 31, 2020

LGBTQ rights group Lambda Legal threatened to sue Little, as did the ACLU of Idaho, which said some “will not forget this decision or what it says about the governor’s priorities during a global pandemic.”

#BREAKING: @GovernorLittle just signed anti-trans birth certificate bill HB 509 & anti-trans high school/college sports bill HB 500. We sued to allow trans people in Idaho to change their birth certificates & won…TWO YEARS AGO.



We'll see him in court. https://t.co/ItF4ehW60O — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) March 31, 2020

“The ACLU will see the governor in court,” the left-wing group said.