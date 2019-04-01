ICE Warning: 1.2 Million Illegal Aliens Are Set To Arrive in US – ‘Merkel-Style Disaster’

More than one million illegal aliens are expected to settle in the United States in 2019 alone, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, amid warnings the huge numbers represent a “Merkel-style disaster” for America.

Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello confirmed to Sen. Lindsey Graham that at current rates, the USA will admit approximately 1.2 million illegal aliens by the end of the year.

Just met with Acting @ICEgov Director Ron Vitiello. * If March numbers hold, we are on track for 1.2 million illegal immigrants coming into the country in 2019. * Since September 2018, 92% of the 6,000 family members detained fail to appear at their deportation hearing. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 28, 2019

The crisis on the border could be solved by the construction of a border wall, however Democrats continue to fight the plan tooth and nail, arguing that it is unnecessary.

Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Mark Krikorian compared the flood of illegal immigration to the European migrant crisis, which remains ongoing, where the continent saw nearly 2.5 million illegal crossings into the Mediterranean in 2015 and 2016.

“We are seeing an Angela Merkel-style disaster on the border caused by loopholes in our laws that the Democrats refuse to even consider changing,” Krikorian told Politico.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is set to oversee the largest flow of illegal immigration into the U.S. since the Bush administration — for whom she previously worked. In 2019, illegal immigration is set to outpace every year of illegal immigration of the Obama administration.

Republican voters overwhelmingly want deportation of illegal aliens a top priority, Pew Research Center finds. About 65 percent of GOP voters said the highest priority of the Republican Party should be ending illegal immigration and reducing the illegal alien population currently living in the U.S.

In 2017, the foreign-born population reached a record high of 44.5 million. The U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades should current legal immigration levels continue.

Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million who will arrive in the country through chain migration, where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.