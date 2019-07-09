ICE To Deport 1 Million Illegals With ‘Final Removal Orders’

ICE is ready to detain and deport approximately one million illegal aliens from the United States, according to the acting Director of USCIS, who also noted that if it wasn’t for the interference of D.C. politics, ICE would be deporting millions of illegals on a rolling basis.

“ICE agents are ready to just perform their mission which is to go and find and detain and then deport the approximately one million people who have final removal orders” said Ken Cuccinelli, the acting Director of USCIS on CBS news on Sunday.

“I’m just pointing out that the pool of those with final removal orders is enormous,” Cuccinelli said.

“It’s important to note, here we are talking about ICE doing its job as if it’s special.

“And really this should be going on on a rolling basis for ICE and they’ve been interfered with, effectively, and held up by the politics of Washington to a certain extent.”

President Donald Trump pledged last month to begin deporting millions of aliens who have entered the country illegally.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people … long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement,” the president continued. “The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”