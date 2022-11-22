Ice Cube Turned Down $9 Million Paycheck Rather Than Get Vaccinated: ‘F*ck That Jab’

Iconic rapper Ice Cube walked away from a $9 million movie role rather than submit to the Hollywood studio’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

The singer and actor was slated to appear alongside Jack Black in the Sony comedy Oh Hell No. However, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube decided he would rather step away from the project than comply with a production mandate to get vaccinated.

The outlet reports that he initially agreed to be in Oh Hell No in June with the expectation that it would shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the director behind Netflix’s recent hit comedy Bad Trip.

Sources told the outlet that by walking away from the film and staying true to his principles, Ice Cube turned his back on a cool $9 million payday.

While Ice Cube remains determined not to be forced to get the vaccine, regardless of how much money is on the table. Rolling Stone notes that he’s been a strong proponent of mask advocacy throughout the pandemic.

Fox report: He unveiled a brand of “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” t-shirts that featured him in a mask, a partnership done with manufacturer Black Out designed to benefit frontline workers. He was also thanked by Bacon College in August for donating PPE, including 2,000 face masks.

In July, TheWrap reported that several Hollywood unions and studio representatives reached a tentative agreement regarding COVID-19 safety protocols on sets that allow productions to mandate vaccinations for cast and crew who operate in “zone A” where principal filming takes place.

This includes cast members. As a result, actors are left with the decision to either get vaccinated or walk away from potentially lucrative paydays. In fact, the national board of SAG-AFTRA had previously approved similar guidelines that allowed productions to mandate vaccines.