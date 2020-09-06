ICE: 19 Foreign Nationals Charged With Voter Fraud in Swing State North Carolina

Nineteen foreign nationals are facing federal charges in key swing state North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 election, according to federal charges publicly announced Wednesday.
The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation into voter fraud by foreign nationals conducted by ICE officials.
But according to Democrats, voter fraud doesn’t exist.
ICE.gov report:
Nineteen foreign nationals face federal charges in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections, according to federal charges publicly announced on Wednesday. These charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Raleigh office.
A federal grand jury in Wilmington charged seven foreign nationals on August 31 on federal felony charges including falsely claiming U.S. citizenship or making false statements on voter registration application, and with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election. Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections under U.S. law.
Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, age 64, Guatemala
Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, age 57, Malaysia
Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, age 65, Mexico
Dave Delano Virgil, age 57, Tobago
Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, age 70, Cuba
Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, age 31, Nigeria
Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, age 48, Yemen
If convicted, these individuals face maximum penalties of six years in federal prison, a $350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release.
An additional 12 foreign nationals were charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on August 13 with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election.
Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, age 54, Bermuda
Donald Christian Martyn, age 44, Sierra Leone
Chaim Pinto, age 68, Israel
John Andrew Rapsky, age 54, Canada
Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, age 58, India
Shuqin Yin, age 54, China
Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, age 56, China
Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, age 52, Costa Rica
Rufina Concho-Locklear, age 82, Mexico
Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, age 73, Nicaragua
Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, age 51, Mexico
Manuel Efrain Valladares, age 48, El Salvador
If convicted, these individuals face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $100,000, or both.
