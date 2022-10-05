ICAN Wins Major Lawsuit Forcing CDC To Turn Over V-SAFE Covid Vaccine Injury Data

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has hust won a major lawsuit brought against the CDC, which requires that the agency turns over its V-safe Covid Vaccine Injury Data.

Well it look like the truth is finally coming out as ICAN’s legal team lead by Lawyer Aaron Siri have finally obtained the reports that the CDC didn’t want you to see.

It took two lawsuits and over 400 days for the CDC to turn over the information.

The first batch of data, containing 144 million rows of health entries by v-safe users, has now been obtained by ICAN.

The Gateway Pundit reports: In order to collect health evaluations following vaccination against COVID-19, the CDC developed a tool called V-safe that runs on smartphones. Over 10 million participants signed up and submitted their health data.

“V-safe provides personalized and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys so you can quickly and easily share with CDC how you, or your dependent, feel after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. This information helps CDC monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in near real time,” said CDC.

After a successful lawsuit, ICAN was granted access to V-safe COVID Vaccine Injury Data from the CDC.

“To make this data public, ICAN activated its legal team. After suing the CDC twice , the CDC capitulated in a court order requiring the release of the data,” according to the company news release. “ICAN has taken the CDC’s official raw data and created a visual dashboard interface for ease of use.”

Users will be able to see a visual representation of the more than 144 million lines of health data gathered through ICAN’s lawsuit against the CDC by using the customized dashboard. (See image below)

According to the data, Out of the 10 million people who used v-safe, 3,353,110 were hurt.

And 6,458,751 health impacts were reported by v-safe users.

Options for health impacts were:

unable to work or attend school; unable to do your normal daily activities; and/or get care from a doctor or other healthcare professional.

Each user could have submitted more than one health impact both during one check-in or over time in multiple check-ins.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Fox News @ Night” with Chase Gallagher, human rights and vaccine attorney Aaron Siri discussed the CDC data on vaccine risk and impact.

It took 463 days and two lawsuits for CDC to turn over the data to Aaron Siri.

“Of the 10 million users within V-safe, 7.7% of them had to seek medical care after vaccination. That is an incredibly high percentage, it appears to me,” Siri said.

“7.7 required medical care, talking about emergency rooms, hospitalizations. And on top of that, another 2.5 million, we’re talking 25% missed work or school or had bad reactions to the vaccine,” Gallagher said.

Watch the video below: