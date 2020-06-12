‘I Take Responsibility’- Celebrities Slammed Over Cringey Antiracism PSA

Celebrities have been trying to “take responsibility” for racism, but fans are seeing nothing more than an empty gesture.

Hollywood actors and other white celebrities including Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore are uniting to “take responsibility” for racism.

In partnership with the NAACP, a video was released on Thursday featuring the celebrities denouncing police brutality and checking their privilege.

But social media suggests the PSA might have missed the mark amd some people have even criticized the actors for “acting”

RT reports: The video, produced in black and white, with sombre music playing in the background, features celebrities including Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Sarah Paulson, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore, among others.

One by one, the actors declare that they take responsibility “for every unchecked moment,” “for every unfair stereotype,” and for every time they ignored a racist comment because it was “easier” to say nothing.

Team America was so amazingly right about actors. pic.twitter.com/1kHRClCF2E — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) June 11, 2020

While the anti-racism message was clearly well-meaning, the execution didn’t go down well on Twitter. In fact, the video was reminiscent of a cringeworthy attempt by celebrities in March to uplift the Covid-19-struck world with a much-ridiculed recording of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

“Regret to inform you the celebs are at it again,” wrote an entertainment editor for the Daily Beast, who shared the video on Twitter.

Others wondered if the stars would actually put their money where their mouths were and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hello @KeshaRose @KristenBell @_juliannemoore @aaronpaul_8 @BryceDHoward @DebraMessing how much money are you donating to bail funds and mutual aid efforts to help Black people? Can you commit to publicly supporting abolition? I am not being rhetorical. #ITakeResponsibility — Reina Sultan #8ToAbolition (@SultanReina) June 11, 2020

“No matter how well-intentioned, they always fall back on performative nonsense. They have this insatiable need to come out “good” and righteous in every situation,” another person said.

is this how you look when you virtue signal? #ITakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/1dzv0VtsNs — Mr Woo (@Panda_Mc_Panda) June 11, 2020

Actors will be actors, but some could not take the overly dramatic tone in which they spoke their lines, with one commenting that the “bizarre actor’s cadence” they use actually “makes the whole thing 200x more transparently performative.”

Others questioned what good the video would do for the cause, particularly since it’s unlikely to encourage support from anyone who doesn’t already support the BLM protesters.

“Oh my gosh – racism is over, thank you, actors,” one person sarcastically said.

