Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Joe Biden’s “feeble” offer of evacuating him from Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
AP reporter James La Porta said Ukraine’s president decided to stay in Kyiv and fight alongside his fellow countrymen instead of flee the country like a coward.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“The fight is here’ I need ammunition, not a ride,” Volodymyr said in respond to Biden’s insulting offer.
Toddstarnes.com reports: Zelenskyy has been spotted around the city wearing body armor and a helmet.
God bless this man has he demonstrates true character and courage in the face of death.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New Zealand High Court ENDS Jacinda Ardern’s Vaccine Mandate: “It’s a Gross Violation of Human Rights” - February 26, 2022
- ‘I NEED AMMO, NOT A RIDE!’ Ukraine’s President Slams Biden’s ‘Feeble’ Evacuation Offer - February 26, 2022
- Macron Warns Putin: ‘We’ll NUKE Russia’ - February 26, 2022