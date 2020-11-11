‘I Am President-Elect’ Trends On Twitter As Users Mock Biden and Make Claim Without Official Confirmation

November 11, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Twitter users are declaring themselves President-Elect to mock Joe Biden, claiming that if he can assume the title without any states certifying his incoming administration, and without any official confirmation, then they can too.

I have just as many states that have certified my incoming administration as he does,” said Jenna Ellis, who has named herself “President-Elect Jenna Ellis” to mock Joe Biden and the liberal media.

Everybody can now say that he or she is the President-Elect. No official confirmation is needed, #JoeBiden makes that clear. Let’s all be #PresidentElect #IAmPresidentElect” said @realTakkieYah

RT if you are the president elect without legal recognition too. You’re next @JoeBiden!” said Elijah Schaffer, who also declared himself President-Elect, joining in the fun.

I’m loving how many Americans are now officially president-elect because media. Joe Biden is so right, forget rules and laws…. this country just needs to UNITE!!” Jenna Ellis followed up.

