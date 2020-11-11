‘I Am President-Elect’ Trends On Twitter As Users Mock Biden and Make Claim Without Official Confirmation

Twitter users are declaring themselves President-Elect to mock Joe Biden, claiming that if he can assume the title without any states certifying his incoming administration, and without any official confirmation, then they can too.

“I have just as many states that have certified my incoming administration as he does,” said Jenna Ellis, who has named herself “President-Elect Jenna Ellis” to mock Joe Biden and the liberal media.

I’m ready for my primetime interview, @jaketapper. — President-Elect Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 10, 2020

“Everybody can now say that he or she is the President-Elect. No official confirmation is needed, #JoeBiden makes that clear. Let’s all be #PresidentElect #IAmPresidentElect” said @realTakkieYah

“RT if you are the president elect without legal recognition too. You’re next @JoeBiden!” said Elijah Schaffer, who also declared himself President-Elect, joining in the fun.

“I’m loving how many Americans are now officially president-elect because media. Joe Biden is so right, forget rules and laws…. this country just needs to UNITE!!” Jenna Ellis followed up.

