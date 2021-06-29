Hypocrite Jamaal Bowman Demanded ‘Police Protection’ While Championing Defunding Police

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman demanded additional police protection at his New York home in January while calling for the defunding of police departments across America.

“About a week after the January 6 incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told the New York Post.

“In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos added.

Breitbart.com reports: Bowman’s calls for additional police protection comes as he has called for defunding police for Americans in which he said in December of 2020 to “defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities.”

“A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities,” he said.

Bowman added in an April tweet, “We screamed defund the police so we could reallocate those resources toward something that focuses on true public health and public safety.”

Meanwhile, establishment Democrats are attempting to pretend they are the party of actually funding police.

“We are the only party in Washington right now funding the police,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) told the New York Times, “even as we fight for important reforms and racial justice.”

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), candidate for Senate against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), has also tried to change the narrative by accusing Republicans of being the anti-police party.

“When it came to supporting resources for local communities, including law enforcement, not one Republican voted in favor of that funding,” she explained. “When first responders needed them the most — one of those moments — they just didn’t deliver.”

The establishment Democrat attempt to shift the narrative may be due to 30 percent of Americans sometimes feeling unsafe in public as crime rages in American cities, according to a May poll.

Breitbart News reported June 23 that homicides have increased 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shooting are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.