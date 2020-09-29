Hypocrite Feinstein Caught Not Wearing Mask at Airport After Demanding “Mandatory Mask Policy”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson leaked the photos of 87-year-old Feinstein sashaying through a private terminal at Dulles airport without a mask on.
Just three months ago Feinstein demanded a mandatory airport mask mandate.
But it looks like the mask mandate is only for ordinary Americans.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein’s partner-in-crime in the House was recently caught on surveillance video walking through a shuttered hair salon in San Francisco sans face mask.
New York Governor Andrew “Killer” Cuomo (D) was recently spotted walking his dog sans face mask.
Face mask mandates are unconstitutional and are clearly being used to control, humiliate and abuse American citizens.
