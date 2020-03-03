‘Hypocrite!’ Bloomberg Tries To Explain Why He Uses Armed Security While Pushing Gun Control

Billionaire Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is campaigning on a platform of gun control for the common man while refusing to travel anywhere without armed security to protect himself.

An attendee at the March 2, 2020, Fox News town hall asked Bloomberg why he is pushing gun control for the common man but surrounding himself with armed security.

The patriot said, “You have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines you seek to ban the common citizen from owning.

“Does your life matter more than mine or my family’s?”

Bloomberg responded by admitting to having an armed detail, and suggesting he needs armed protection because he is different to normal people.

Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg enjoyed armed security even as he campaigned on a platform of gun control for the common man.

The New York Post reported on Bloomberg referring to the NYPD as his “own army,” while Mayor of New York City. And on January 25, 2019, NRA-ILA reported that after his tenure as mayor ended, “Bloomberg hired some of the same [NYPD] officers from his security detail to work for him privately.” Yet he continued to push gun control for average Americans.

In 2017 Fox News’s Tucker Carlson pointed to the hypocrisy of Bloomberg’s actions:

So Bloomberg is campaigning on gun control for the common man but availing himself of good guys with guns for self-protection.