Hypocrite Joe Biden Used The Word ‘Lynching’ During Clinton Impeachment

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday after POTUS referred to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as a “lynching.”

According to Biden, the term “lynching” used in the context of political impeachment is “abhorrent” and “despicable” because the word should only be used to describe the killings of African Americans, particularly in the late 19th and early 20th century.

However, there is just one problem for the former Vice President. He used the exact same term in 1998 during the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.

In an appearance on CNN in October 1998, Biden referred to the Clinton impeachment as a “partisan lynching,” saying:

Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense.

As usual with Democrats, it is one rule for me and another for thee. The partisan outrage aimed at President Trump by the liberal-left is getting harder and harder to take seriously.

While Biden has called Trump’s lynching comments “abhorrent” and “despicable,” in 1998 appearance on CNN, Biden said impeachment could end up being viewed as a “partisan lynching.” https://t.co/4jGo8hSQSZhttps://t.co/6p210g7M6l pic.twitter.com/UkJiXLsHOG — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 22, 2019

“The term ‘lynching’ is associated with the extrajudicial killings of African Americans, particularly in the late 19th and early 20th century when it was used to terrorize black Americans and to maintain white political supremacy,” CNN reported.

“The impeachment of Clinton was initiated days after Biden’s 1998 comments on CNN, and the House of Representatives formally impeached him for lying under oath and obstruction of justice in a largely party line vote in December 1998,” CNN added. “Biden, who was a senator at the time, voted to acquit Clinton during the trial phase in the senate in February 1999.”

At least five Democrat members of Congress have previously referred to impeachment as a lynching, including: Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-IL), Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), then-Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-NY), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and then-Rep. Jim McDermott (D-WA).

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest highlighted one of the lynching comments from Nadler, who in 2008, said: “I am the president’s defender in the sense that I haven’t seen anything yet that would rise, in my opinion, to the level of impeachable offense. … I wish we could get this over with quickly. … In pushing the process, in pushing the arguments of fairness and due process the Republicans so far have been running a lynch mob.”

In 1998, Davis said: “I will not vote for this nightmare before Christmas. I will not vote for this lynching in the people’s House. I will vote against these resolutions.”

Democrat Rep. Danny Davis (Illinois) on the impeachment of Bill Clinton: "I will not vote for this nightmare before Christmas. I will not vote for this lynching in the people's House. I will vote against these resolutions." pic.twitter.com/TgmAwXCQHu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019

In 1998, McDermott said: “We’re taking a step down the road to becoming a political Lynch Mob… We are going to find a rope find a tree and ask a bunch of questions later…”

In 1998, Rangel referred to Clinton’s impeachment as a a “lynch mob mentality, that says this man has to go.”