Hunter’s ‘Pedo Laptop’ Confirms ‘Joe Biden Was A Direct Beneficiary’ Of His Son’s Shady Deals

President Joe Biden has been confirmed as “a direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s dodgy foreign financial deals, according to data obtained from his ‘laptop from hell.’

“We do have a copy, by the way, here at GAI of [Hunter Biden’s] laptop and all the files,” Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), said on the Sean Hannity Show on Monday.

“It confirms that Joe Biden was a direct beneficiary.”

Breitbart.com reports: Schweizer explained how GAI cross-referenced Secret Service travel logs during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president to corroborate the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s emails.

He remarked:

GAI asked, “How can we demonstrate whether the emails are real?” … We already have, for example, Hunter Biden’s Secret Service travel records. They were released by Senator [Ron] Johnson’s committee. These are the official records that say the Secret Service traveled with Hunter to this location, to that location, etcetera. So we asked, “Do the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop correspond with the travel records? If our email references that [Hunter] is in Dubai on a certain date, does that line up with the Secret Service travel records? Absolutely, 100 percent. … So there is no question. Of course Hunter Biden hasn’t denied it. But there’s no question that the laptop emails that we have possession of are 100 percent accurate and correspond directly with existing material, and the information is devastating.

GAI is in the process of investigating its copy of files found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Schweizer shared. He said GAI’s forthcoming reports on the laptop’s contents will expose disastrous dimensions of the Biden family.

“We’re in the middle of the investigation now, but by the end of the year it will be completed, and it will take on a far more sinister tone than it has even now in terms of what it says about the Biden family and the vulnerabilities of the Biden family,” Schweizer stated. “It’s that bad.”

Hannity asked, “On a scale of one to ten, how bad are the coming revelations from this laptop?”

He added, “The coming revelations [from our investigation] based on what we are in the middle of right now, on a scale of one to ten — and you know Sean, I’m pretty cautious about this stuff — frankly are an eleven. It’s that bad.”

Hunter Biden claimed to not know whether the laptop in question was his. Asked in April of the laptop’s authenticity, he replied, “For real, I don’t know.”