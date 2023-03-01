Hunter Biden’s Ukraine BioLab Partner Was Linked to Ghislaine Maxwell

Hunter Biden was a key player in funding and setting up a company responsible for Ukraine biolabs. The Metabiota company, headed by a Ghislaine Maxwell partner named Alan Wolfe, was in charge of setting up the biolabs in Ukraine that many experts have warned will be used to fuel bioterrorism around the world.

Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca invested a whoping $500,000 in Metabiota. Hunter Biden acted as an unofficial lobbyist and fundraiser for Metabiota, finding millions of dollars for the company that engaged in dangerous pathogen experiments.

Nationalfile.com reports: Hunter even linked Metabiota up with the company Burisma, which Hunter was on the board of, for work related to Ukraine biolabs. Metabiota became a U.S. Department of Defense contractor during the Obama-Biden administration.

The company Metabiota was founded by San Francisco-based virologist Nathan Wolfe, according to Wolfe’s LinkedIn page. Until recently, Nathan Wolfe served as Metabiota’s chairman and chief executive officer. The so-called “virus hunter” Nathan Wolfe actually announced the TerraMar Project, a project that was reportedly Ghislaine Maxwell’s idea, and thus Nathan Wolfe was partnering with Ghislaine Maxwell on the project from the start, records reveal. The project was supposedly about saving the oceans, though the oceans were littered with over a billion Coronavirus facemasks in the year 2020 alone during the Scamdemic that the globalists pushed. The Huffington Post gave Ghislaine Maxwell a glowing profile about the project in 2014.

NATIONAL FILE recently reported on “SOROS” and then-Senator Obama funding records for the Mechnikoff Institute in Odessa, at the site of a former Soviet bioweapons factory that has sparked mainstream fear that it could result in a bioterrorism outbreak.

The Maxwell family is integrally involved in geopolitics. As NATIONAL FILE reported, at least two of Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephews worked for the Obama-Biden administration including a nephew at Hillary Clinton’s State Department and a nephew in the Obama-Biden White House. Ghislaine Maxwell’s associate, accused human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, broke into the globalist establishment in the 1970’s managing money at Bear Stearns for Edgar Bronfman, the father of heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman, who oversaw the NXIVM human trafficking cult. Sara Bronfman almost became the First Lady of Libya after Hillary Clinton’s overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, while Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew worked on the Libya issue for Hillary Clinton in her Benghazi-tainted term at the State Department.

The United States government admitted to the existence of U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine. The Russian government has made stirring allegations regarding the contents of U.S.-funded Ukrainian labs, suggesting that the labs are home to bioweapons research that could be used against enemies of the globalist Western regime. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense has used a base in San Antonio to study human tissue and RNA material exclusively from Caucasian Russians.

U.S. State Department records show that in 2005 the U.S. Department of Defense made an agreement with Ukraine to fund biolabs to conduct research supposedly to stop the construction of bioweapons. The agreement states: “In order to assist Ukraine in preventing the proliferation of technology, pathogens, and expertise that are located at the Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene (Lviv), the Ukrainian Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute (Odessa), the Central Sanitary Epidemiological Station (Kyiv), and other facilities in Ukraine identified by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and that could be used in the development of biological weapons, the U.S. Department of Defense shall provide assistance to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine at no cost, subject to the availability of funds appropriated for this purpose, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement.”

On April 22, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine acknowledged that the U.S. Department of Defense “works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development.” The U.S. Embassy stated: “The U.S. Embassy would like to set the record straight regarding disinformation spreading in some circles in Ukraine that mirrors Russian disinformation regarding the strong U.S.-Ukrainian partnership to reduce biological threats. Here in Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development. We also work with our Ukrainian partners to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats. Our joint efforts help to ensure that dangerous pathogens do not fall into the wrong hands. We’re proud to partner with the Ministry of Health, State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, and the Ministry of Defense to make us all safer.”

Here is a list of Archived U.S. State Department records obtained by NATIONAL FILE that show the U.S. Department of Defense funding Ukrainian labs (the article continues below after the list of links):

Biden administration Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the U.S. Senate: “Ukraine has biological research facilities which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.” Nuland then claimed without evidence that Russia would be responsible for any release of biological weapons stemming from the biolabs. But evidence shows that the United States government is actually funding the biolabs.

Ukraine has "biological research facilities," says Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, when asked by Sen Rubio if Ukraine has biological or chemical weapons, and says she's worried Russia may get them. But she says she's 100% sure if there's a biological attack, it's Russia. pic.twitter.com/uo3dHDMfAS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2022

The Ukrainian fighters have been accused in independent social media of barbaric practices, and stunning videos have emerged regarding Ukrainian treatment of Russian prisoners of war.

AFU degeneracy knows no bounds – A video of a Ukrainian workshop that makes hallmarks in the form of a trident, which is sent to the front so they can be used as branding irons on captured Russian "orcs". pic.twitter.com/8HCFZ4PDrs — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) February 14, 2023

Extensive footage has emerged of Ukrainian fighters seizing young men and taking them to the war through forced abductions.