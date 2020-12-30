Hunter Biden Whistleblower Sues Twitter for $500 Million

The Delaware computer repair store owner, who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell,” has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter.

John Paul Mac Isaac was asked to repair Hunter Biden’s laptops in April 2019, but the owner abandoned the computers and never returned to collect them.

After discovering sickening and disturbing content on the hard drive, Mac Isaac handed the machines to the FBI and gave a copy of the contents to lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Material from the drive, including bombshell emails, was then leaked to the press, exposing illicit activity and shady business dealings with China. Despite the contents of the drive being verified, Twitter took the decision to brand Isaac a “hacker” and censor any stories about it from circulating online.

Nypost.com reports: Mac Isaac is suing Twitter for defamation in US District Court, claiming the company decided to “communicate to the world that [Mac Isaac] is a hacker.”

But Miami federal Judge Beth Bloom quickly dismissed the case on Monday, ruling that “the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction” because the suit says Mac Isaac is a citizen of Delaware and Twitter is incorporated there.

“The sole basis for subject matter jurisdiction is diversity of citizenship,” Bloom wrote.

“Thus, accepting the Complaint’s allegations as true, the Complaint fails to allege complete diversity.”

Bloom issued her order without prejudice, meaning the suit could be refiled if proper jurisdiction is established.

One of Mac Isaac’s lawyers, Brian Della Rocca, said Tuesday, “We are addressing the order now.”

“We have not decided whether we will refile in federal after addressing the Judge’s concerns or if we will file in State Court,” he added by email.

Mac Isaac claimed that his business received threats and negative reviews after Twitter’s moderation and he is “now widely considered a hacker.” He also received personal threats.

In his suit, the Delaware man said he was forced to close his store and alleges that Twitter acted with “malicious intent” by claiming that he had hacked Hunter Biden’s laptop.

He is demanding $500 million in damages and a public retraction from the company.

According to Mac Isaac, the customer who brought in the MacBook Pro for repair in 2019 never paid for the service or retrieved it, or a hard drive on which its contents were stored. The shop owner was unable, after repeated attempts, to contact the client.

Before turning over the laptop to the FBI in December, Mac Isaac made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello.

Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump, told The Post about the existence of the hard drive in late September and Giuliani provided The Post with a copy of it.

In his suit, Mac Isaac said he had no knowledge that The Post was going to publish the contents of the laptop.

“Plaintiff was unaware that the NY POST had information from the hard drive or that a story was going to be published,” the suit read.

“Plaintiff did not want his name released to the public nor did he give authorization to Giuliani, [Giuliani’s attorney] Costello, or the NY POST to release his name.”

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was hauled before Congress in late October to explain the platform’s unprecedented censoring of the articles and Twitter’s subsequent decision to lock The Post’s account for two weeks — a decision Dorsey later admitted was a mistake.

The emails and text messages first reported by The Post detailed some of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine and revealed how he sought to involve his father and profit off his high office.

Federal investigators reportedly are looking into whether Hunter and his business associates violated tax and money-laundering laws.