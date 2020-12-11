Hunter Biden Under CRIMINAL Investigation Over Shady Chinese Deal

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is officially under a federal criminal investigation over his shady Chinese business dealings, according to reports.

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden was forced to respond to the news that federal prosecutors have publicly launched a probe into Hunter’s taxes, insisting that he is “proud” of his embattled son.

Federal officials halted their investigation in the run-up to the election to avoid affecting the outcome.

Now the election is over, prosecutors in Delaware, the IRS Criminal Investigation agency, and the FBI, have stepped up their probe by issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, according to CNN.

Reacting to the news, the Biden transition team released a statement declaring that joe remains “deeply proud of his son.”

Dailywire.com reports: In a statement, Hunter Biden claimed:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported in October that Hunter Biden was under investigation, a story that was largely ignored by the left-wing mainstream media.

Fox News reported in October that the FBI had taken possession of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden in connection to a money laundering investigation. Again, that story was largely ignored by the left-wing mainstream media.

The federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden is looking at gifts that Hunter Biden received from China that he may not have reported.

CNN added:

Hunter Biden later briefly acted as a lawyer to represent Patrick Ho, who ran an organization backed by CEFC, and who was convicted in 2018 of paying millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Chad and Uganda to benefit CEFC energy projects in those countries. Ho was sentenced to a three-year federal prison term. He has since been released and is back in Hong Kong, his attorney said. Hunter Biden had been involved in an earlier Chinese business venture that drew concerns in the Obama White House and Joe Biden’s staff, according to the New Yorker. In 2013, Hunter Biden became involved with US and Chinese partners who were creating an investment fund called BHR Partners for deals outside China. Hunter Biden was an unpaid member of the BHR board and took an equity stake after his father left office, the New Yorker reported.

During the campaign, Biden repeatedly refused to call China an opponent. In August, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien warned that China was “trying to elect Joe Biden” and that China had “the most sophisticated global influence programs and strategies and abilities and capabilities in the world.”

National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina said in an August statement that one of the nation’s that posed the biggest threat to last month’s elections was China, which he said preferred that last “President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.”

A statement from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) claimed that numerous top government agencies and private sector entities believed that last month’s elections were “the most secure in American history.”