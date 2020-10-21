Hunter Biden Text Msg Discusses FaceTiming 14-Yr-Old Girl Naked While Smoking Crack

Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax on Tuesday night and revealed a “very, very sensitive” alleged text message from Hunter Biden to his father Joe Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police.

Rudy Giuliani read Hunter Biden’s text message to his dad about claims he FaceTimed naked with a 14-year-old girl while smoking crack.

Rudy Giuliani: Well, here is a very, very sensitive one. It’s a text message to his father in which he says the following. In which he says the following, and he’s discussing his sister-in-law who for quite some time was his lover. And he says, “She told my therapist I was sexually inappropriate.” This would be with an unnamed 14-year-old girl. “When she says I face-timed naked with [the unnamed 14-year-old girl.] And the reason she can’t have her out to see me is because I walk around naked smoking crack talking [to Girls(?)] on Face time. When she was pressed she said [the unnamed 14-year-old-girl] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I created and caused a very unsafe environment for the kids.”

DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a "very, very sensitive" alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nzbzAb9QbF — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 20, 2020

Watch the whole interview here:

News broke this afternoon that Rudy Giuliani handed over Hunter Biden’s hard drive to Delaware police because it contained photos of underage girls and inappropriate texts.