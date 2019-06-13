Hunter Biden Secretly Marries After Splitting from Dead Brother’s Widow

Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat 2020 hopeful Joe Biden, secretly married last month after splitting from his dead brother’s widow.

According to reports, Biden married South African-born Melissa Cohen on May 16th in Los Angeles.

“The couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, which makes us think Uncle Joe and the rest of the fam were not there,” TMZ reports.

The marriage follows news that Hunter split with Hallie Biden, who was the widow of his late brother Beau.

Breitbart.com reports: A $1.5 billion deal struck between Hunter and the state-owned Bank of China has generated unwanted attention for the Biden family in recent months. In exhaustive detail, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s best-selling book Secret Empires explores the troubling circumstances surrounding the business agreement as his father was negotiating U.S. policy with the Chinese government.

“In December of 2013, Hunter Biden flies on Air Force 2 to Beijing, China, with his father,” Schweizer said in a March interview with Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham. “His father meets with Chinese officials, he’s very soft on Beijing. The most important thing that happens [is] 10 days after they return. And that’s when Hunter Biden’s small, private equity firm called Rosemont Seneca Partners gets a $1 billion private equity deal with the Chinese government, not with the Chinese corporation, with the government. And what people need to realize is Hunter Biden has no background in China. He has no background in private equity. The deal he got in the Shanghai free-trade zone, nobody else had — Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Blackstone, nobody had this deal.”

The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and other establishment media outlets have since done additional reporting on the suspect circumstances concerning Hunter’s dealings with China — all of which has caught the attention of President Donald Trump. Speaking recently with the Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton, the president said Biden-China links should “100 percent” be investigated. “It’s a disgrace [Biden] says China is not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world,” he warned.

Last month, Breitbart News revealed that a 2016 Arizona police report states a “cocaine pipe” was discovered in a vehicle rented by Hunter, though authorities declined to prosecute anyone in the bizarre case.