Hunter Biden Search History Reveals Incest Obsession; Sent Porn To ‘Dad’

Fact checked
June 2, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
DOJ confirms criminal investigation into Hunter Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” search history reveals an obsession with incest porn, according to a Daily Mail report which also reveals he uploaded his own pornographic videos to Pornhub and even sent a hardcore porn link to “Dad.”

The list of searches covers just six days in March 2019 before Hunter broke his laptop, handed it over to a repair shop in Delaware, and then abandoned it in a crack-fueled haze. Dozens of videos on the laptop reveal Hunter’s penchant for filming himself having sex with prostitutes and posting the home movies on his own Pornhub account under the username ‘RHEast’.

During the 2020 election campaign, Newspunch broke the news that Hunter Biden had his own Pornhub account under the name RHEast which hosted a collection of homemade pornographic videos featuring various prostitutes. However, the story was suppressed by fact checkers who declared the article was fake news.

Latest Videos

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
ANOTHER Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

ANOTHER Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

10 minutes ago

Bernie Kerik, former New York Police Commissioner, has hinted that the ‘Deep State’ may have played a role in Tuesday’s Texas school shooting. According to Kerik, serious questions need to be asked about how the shooting in the school at Uvalde, Texas, was allowed to take place. “Based on what we’re hearing … there were some major problems…why was this guy in there for almost an hour before anybody engaged him. The other question is why was this school open? How does somebody walk into a school like this?” Kerik told Steve Bannon in an interview.
Former NYPD Commissioner: Texas School Massacre Was a Deep State Operation
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmdJdlJPTXhSVXlZ

Former NYPD Commissioner: Texas School Massacre Was a Deep State Operation

May 31, 2022 9:13 pm

The president of one of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical giants has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro, president of PharmaMar, was caught in a scandal where celebrities and powerful politicians were added the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana. Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid. According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register. How many of our world leaders who claim to have received the jabs are actually unvaccinated? We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJBM3lrVnZrcC1n

Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

May 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

May 29, 2022 7:39 pm

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about his experiences in the record industry, telling Howard Stern that he has “witnessed a shapeshifting humanoid” in the flesh. According to Corgan, the “record industry-Illuminati” is controlled by non-human reptilians. Responding to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians, Corgan became serious and revealed that he had experienced paranormal experiences that confirm the existence of such beings. Sounding surprised, Howard Stern asked Corgan to open up about his experience. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones. “Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati. Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.” Corgan later explained that the encounter had a physical effect on him, leaving him in pain for days. “Everything in me shook, my neck and head were rattled and my bones, muscles and organs, including my brain, were literally sore for days,” Corgan said. “In every civilization on Earth, all throughout the ancient world the snake men are mentioned. Although I can understand why someone wouldn’t believe what I’m saying. It’s hard to talk about. I didn’t believe either until I was standing face to face with one of them.”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVoLUhZRWtfTjg4

Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry

May 28, 2022 9:09 pm

The ex-cop who was killed by the Buffalo shooter on Saturday had recently spoken about a “newly discovered energy source” and patented a system that enables vehicles to run on water instead of gasoline. Aaron Salter Jr. was identified by his son as the supermarket security guard and former three-decade Buffalo cop who tried to stop the teenage suspect. But it’s Salter Jr.’s work away from the world of law enforcement that is attracting interest in the wake of his tragic death. His latest passion was building environmentally sustainable vehicles. Salter Jr. is not the first person to suffer an untimely death after announcing the discovery of a system that runs engines on water. Stanley Meyer came up with a similar water powered motor before suddenly dying while dining at a Denny’s with two Belgian investors. Meyer started choking during the meal, ran outside and claimed he had been poisoned just before he died.
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhZT283TUFFR3Fj

Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'

May 25, 2022 12:27 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’ “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday. “So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmN3OTd3dEQ5OWxn

World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally

May 24, 2022 7:28 pm

The Pentagon has confirmed that UFO’s are not only real, but we are likely to see a dramatic increase in alien activity over the next few years. The stunning admission was made during the first congressional hearing on UFO’s for over fifty years. According to official government officials, the UFO’s they have observed have “no discernible means of propulsion”. These include 11 near misses with US aircraft, including an eerie video filmed by a pilot in the cockpit of a navy fighter jet. “There are a small handful of events in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have available,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence. “Those are obviously the ones that are of most interest to us.” Why did the establishment and the legacy media do a 180 from treating the UFOs with contempt and ridicule to treating it with the utmost seriousness? Let us know in the comments below..
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlqdl91eDNCSnE0

Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission

May 21, 2022 9:41 am

A Witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women. Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman. “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded. Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions. “Yes,” Arrambide answered. These people are literally insane. #DanBishop #Woke
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRyTUdpV29pVFI4

Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

May 20, 2022 4:44 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Due to the fact check, Newspunch’s distribution on social media networks was driven down and the business suffered as revenue was lost. Fast forward to 2022 and the story is being published by mainstream media outlets and fact checkers are silent.

DailyMail report: Shockingly, Hunter texted a link to a Pornhub page to a phone number he had saved in his contacts book as ‘Dad’ on October 22, 2018.

iMessage records appear to show Hunter sent a link to a Pornhub page to a phone number he had saved in his contacts book as ‘Dad’ on October 22, 2018.

However, other texts show he and Joe Biden used each other’s phone numbers at various times, so it is unclear whether the president was using that number at the time.

Hunter, who had a controversial relationship with his brother’s widow, also repeatedly searched Pornhub for videos involving widows, including ‘Homemade widow porn’, ‘Homemade lonely widow porn’ and ‘Lonely widow porn’.

The Biden son, who was 49 at the time, searched for porn videos involving teenagers according to his browsing history.

Videos he visited included ’18 Yrs old and really Good at Riding D***’, ‘TEENFIDELITY Country Girl Raylin Ann C****pie’ and ‘Lucky Foreign Student Stripped & F***ed by Horny Teen Pals’.

He also searched for ‘Washington DC Milf Crack Cocaine’ seven times throughout the week. 

Among his porn searches is a record of Hunter visiting a 2009 New York Post article about his sister Ashley Biden and her history of partying, arrests, and alleged cannabis use while she was a college student in New Orleans.

He also used search engine DuckDuckGo, a more discreet alternative to Google, to search for himself several times between March 12 and March 17, 2019.

Texts, photos and video footage on the laptop show the president’s son ordering prostitutes and filming porn videos with them which he then posted online on his Pornhub account

Texts and videos on the laptop show the president’s son ordering prostitutes to his hotel rooms in California and Connecticut, discussing buying and using crack with them, and filming porn videos with them which he then posted online on his Pornhub account. 

The profile picture for his account is a photo of two women sitting on him on a bed in a messy room, with a small white dog also perched on the bed in the background.

The profile picture for Hunter Biden’s secret Pornhub account

The videos Hunter filmed on his laptop include one where a woman uses her feet during sex. 

In another video, Hunter puts his hand around a woman’s throat while having sex. 

Screenshots from another explicit video show Hunter left a woman tied up on his bed with a red stocking over her head while he went out to get pastries. 

He returned, and took a screenshot as he munched on a sandwich and laid a chocolate croissant out in front of the hooded and trussed woman.

The videos are mainly filmed using his laptop’s webcam, though he also filmed himself using a phone on a selfie stick, and in a threesome with two women, one of them uses an iPad to film a hard-to-reach angle.

In several of the raw videos on his computer, he finishes with the woman and then leaves the camera running as he hunches in front the screen, poring over the footage. 

In one embarrassing post-coital moment the disheveled Hunter grimaces, leans to the left and farts audibly.

Hunter had a paid-for, premium account on the website Pornhub where he earned several badges for his prolific use of the site and even uploaded his own explicit video.

A video on his laptop in which he recorded his screen shows him logging into his Pornhub account and searching for videos. 

At one point in the video Hunter navigates to his own profile, under the pseudonym RHEast. 

The page says he has watched 3,631 videos, had 24 subscribers and 66 ‘friends’ on the site.

He listed his profile name as ‘Harper’, describing himself as a 45-year-old single, heterosexual male living in Paris.

An account with the username RHEast currently exists on the Pornhub premium site, with details that match the account and badges saying it has existed for at least five years. 

The RHEast page says it was last logged into three years ago. The previous profile picture, of two women sitting on Hunter on a bed with a small dog perched on the end, has been removed and all that remains are two playlists of porn videos.

Other Pornhub users have commented on the videos, apparently aware the account was once used by Hunter.

‘Natasha Nice? Abella Danger?’ user GoonMcCumd commented, referring to the porn stars in the playlist’s videos. ‘Pretty good taste, Hunter. Now if only you didn’t have that taste for crack and meth…’

Another user named ‘ChinaJoeBiden’ wrote ‘good morning. It’s a beautiful day to make money in China!’ in an apparent reference to Hunters controversial Chinese business dealings reportedly under investigation by the FBI.

On top of his pornography and prostitute interests, the president’s son was a regular user of sex cam sites. 

His search history includes five visits to adult cam site Glasscams.com, and screen recordings he made on his computer show him naked, interacting live with the women on the site.

Hunter’s internet browsing also focused on hacking and spying on phones to catch infidelity. 

He looked up a private investigator’s website and searched for questions on crowdsourcing Q&A site Quora including ‘who may hack a cell phone?’, ‘Hire A Professional Hacker’, ‘Catch a Cheater’, ‘How do I track a cheating husband?’, ‘Have you ever hired someone to hack a cheating spouses cell phone?’, and ‘Can my cheating girlfriend cell phone be hacked?’ 

Hunter searched for questions and answers on the site about ‘spoofing’ cell phone numbers, which involves creating a fake copy of a number to intercept calls and texts, and looked up articles on an Indian hacker called Kashmiri Cheetah.

Files on Hunter’s laptop also show that he may have been spying on his lover Hallie, and accused her of infidelity with a friend of Hunter’s and the Biden family.

He kept spreadsheets full of text messages which appear to be from Hallie’s phone, as well as annotated call logs from her phone in his AT&T bills, on his computer.

In one testy exchange on February 6, 2017, Hunter texted Hallie and a family friend what appears to be a transcript of private texts between the man and Hallie.

‘If you can possibly explain this as something innocent and – [the man] is just such a food friend then I will apologize,’ Hunter wrote to them.

Hunter wrote to the family friend ‘…if I sent this to your girlfriend when you were away (I went to CA for Rehab) AND 87 other texts just in march would you be OK with that?’

In the text transcript, [the man] texts Hallie on March 3, 2016: ‘Come pls. Need you here. One drink and I’ll fill you in when you get here. For real. I need you.’

Hallie replies: ‘Feel free to stay here I’m in bed’ and [the friend] responds ‘I probably will’.

After Hunter sent them the transcript, [the friend] responded angrily denying any romantic involvement with Hallie.

‘I’ve blocked all of you on my phone. The idea that I lied to you about Hallie is so f***ing laughable,’ he wrote.

‘I will never talk to Hallie ever again until she tells you I never gave her any idea that I was interested in her. It’s f***ing so pathetic.

‘Two months after Beau died and I was trying to make time w her for real….even though Beau and I were not talking and are relationship ended the way it did do you honestly f***ing think I would try to f***ing make time with Hallie two months after he died. F***ing.’

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)