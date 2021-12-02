Hunter Biden ‘Joked’ About Joe Biden’s Dementia in 2019, Leaked Texts Reveal

Hunter Biden ‘joked’ about his dad’s dementia with his therapist, newly leaked text exchanges from 2019 reveal.

According to new book, “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” Hunter and his therapist, Keith Ablow, exchanged text messages about Joe Biden in January 2019, just a few months before he launched his presidential election campaign.

According to the book, Ablow said to Hunter, “Your dad is the answer,” referring to potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. “Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant. Think what he could do for our nation’s needed recovery.”

“You’re such an asshole but that made me laugh out loud,” Hunter responded.

Dailycaller.com reports: A month after the initial text messages, Ablow and Biden discussed hosting a podcast featuring “notable people” to “talk about the traumas they have endured in their lives,” according to the book.

“Dad is our first guest,” Hunter reportedly said.

Ablow asked Hunter if his dad can “recall details” with the “dementia and all,” the book states.

Hunter responded that he can’t remember “much these days but since it’s all fake news anyway I don’t see the problem,” according to the book.

On May 15, 2019, after the Massachusetts Board of Medicine suspended Ablow’s medical license after he allegedly “engaged in sexual activity and boundary violations with multiple patients, diverted controlled substances from patients, engaged in disruptive behavior, including displaying and pointing a firearm on multiple occasions in a manner that scared an employee.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop in Oct. 2020. An April 2015 email was found on the laptop from a Burisma executive to Hunter discussing a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The email was later authenticated by a cybersecurity expert.