Hunter Biden Funnelled MILLIONS to Ukraine Biowarfare Lab, Laptop Emails Reveal

Russia’s claim that Hunter Biden funnelled millions of dollars to fund bioweapons research in Ukraine has been proven true, according to bombshell new emails obtained by the Daily Mail.

The commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, claimed there was a ‘scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects’ and pointed to the ‘financing of such activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, which is headed by Hunter Biden.’

Intelligence experts say the Moscow’s allegations were a brazen propaganda ploy to justify president Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

But emails from Hunter Biden’s ‘laptop from hell‘ show he helped funnell millions of dollars to Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.

Infowars.com reports: He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a ‘science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.

And although Metabiota is ostensibly a medical data company, its vice president emailed Hunter in 2014 describing how they could ‘assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia’ – an unusual goal for a biotech firm.

Emails and defense contract data reviewed by DailyMail.com suggest that Hunter had a prominent role in making sure Metabiota was able to conduct its pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the border with Russia.

The project turned into a national security liability for Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the country last month.

Metabiota has worked in Ukraine for Black & Veatch, a US defense contractor with deep ties to military intelligence agencies, which built secure labs in Ukraine that analyzed killer diseases and bioweapons.

Earlier this month US officials warned congress that ‘Russian forces may be seeking to gain control’ of these ‘biological research facilities’, prompting fears that deadly and even engineered pathogens could fall into Russian hands.

Hunter and his colleagues at his investment firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) routinely raised millions of dollars for technology companies, hoping the firms would take off and make them all fortunes.