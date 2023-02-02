Hunter Biden Finally Admits ‘Laptop From Hell’ Is His As He Demands Criminal Probe

Hunter Biden’s lawyers finally admitted on Wednesday that the laptop recovered from a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware does indeed belong to the younger son of US President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden had previously claimed not to have owned the laptop which contained private emails, photos and videos of him. For more than two years, Hunter and Joe Biden have dismissed the laptop as a fraud, a hack or “Russian disinformation.” Then last year Hunter said that the laptop “could be his”

However his legal team are now demanding a criminal investigation into the owner of the repair shop for “unlawfully” accessing his computer and sharing its contents.

The New York Post reports: In the 14-page letter to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Biden attorney Abbe Lowell claimed that repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac “unlawfully” accessed Hunter’s laptop data and worked with former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to “weaponize” sordid and incriminating contents on it against Joe Biden.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” Lowell wrote.

“Mr. Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet.”

Mac Isaac took possession of the laptop and hard drive late in 2019 after trying and failing for months to notify Hunter that the device was ready to be picked up. Once the shop owner saw the laptop’s contents — including emails detailing influence-peddling involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and videos of the younger Biden smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes and his work subordinates — he alerted the FBI.

The feds picked up the laptop in December 2019, but not before Mac Isaac made a copy and gave it to Giuliani’s personal lawyer, Robert Costello.

Giuliani provided The Post with a copy of the hard drive in October 2020.

Lowell’s letter singles out Mac Isaac, Giuliani, Costello, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, Bannon associate Jack Maxey, and founder and CEO of cyber analytics firm XRVision and former aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Yaacov Apelbaum as parties who gained unauthorized access to the laptop’s contents and disseminated it to the media and lawmakers.

“We believe that the facts and circumstances merit further investigation as to whether the conduct of Messrs. Mac Isaac, Costello, Giuliani, Bannon, Ziegler, Maxey, and Apelbaum violated several provisions of Delaware’s criminal code – including, but not necessarily limited to, computer-related property offenses … theft … possession of stolen property … and misapplication of another’s property … Each of these offenses, if violated, has the potential to be a felony, depending on the value of the property in question,” Lowell writes.

Letters were also sent by Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Wednesday to the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the IRS.

“I think with Congress starting investigations next week, it’s a scare tactic,” Mac Isaac told The Post Wednesday.

“The flak is heaviest when you are over the target!” he added.

The House Oversight Committee will commence hearings next week on Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling, and claims he cashed in on ties to his then-vice president father to rake in millions from foreign companies, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the panel, told the National Press Club on Monday.

Ziegler, who worked as aide to Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and has published the laptop’s data on his Marco Polo USA website, told The Post on Wednesday that the letters were a “desperate attempt” by the Biden family to get the spotlight away from “their crimes.”

With respect to the letters from the President’s son pleading with his daddy’s agencies to target those who expose his blatant criminality, Kevin Morris did not get a lot of bang for his buck,” Ziegler told The Post, referencing Hunter Biden’s fixer and “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, who allegedly lent the president’s son $2 million to help pay off his overdue federal taxes and has become the architect of Hunter Biden’s legal and media strategy.

“You’d think that Morris would spend $1,400+/hour on an actual tax attorney when funding Hunter’s legal misadventures, which Abbe Lowell is not,” Ziegler said.

“The letter to the IRS about Marco Polo is full of speculations and basic misunderstandings about the case law surrounding 501(c)(3) organizations. Hopefully, federal and state investigators will see this for what it is: a desperate attempt by Hunter and his family to get the attention off of their crimes,” he added.

Costello told The Post that Lowell’s allegations were “ridiculous” and a sign of “desperation.”

“This letter is a ridiculous attempt to intimidate that will not succeed. It is the product of desperation by Hunter Biden because they know judgement day is coming for the Biden family,” he said.