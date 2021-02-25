Hunter Biden Caught Smuggling Ex-Sex Worker Into Govt Building

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been caught smuggling an ex-sex worker and multiple other guests past security into a Government-owned building in Washington D.C.

The House of Sweden building houses the Swedish and Icelandic embassies in the Capitol.

Hunter, who began renting office space in the building in 2017, reportedly smuggled several of his shady friends by circumventing security to the building after office hours.

The allegations originate from a series of Swedish media emails where the building real estate representative discussed the matter with Biden himself.

One Biden email states:

“It has again come to my attention that it appears that visitors have gained access to number 507 through the northern entrance after office hours.”

“As we have 24/7 video surveillance throughout the building,” the email continues, Swedish newspaper Expressen reports.

“Help us keep the building safe by following House of Sweden’s rules.”

Breitbart.com reports: In response, Biden subtly accused the building staff of racism saying, “If NN has a problem with my guests’ race or attire, I think we should all sit down and talk about it with a lawyer present.”

According to Expressen, one of the guests was a woman named Lunden Roberts, a former stripper who made headlines after it was revealed she’d had a child with Mr Biden.

At the time, Mr Biden is said to have told the real estate company complaining of security breaches at the embassy building that Roberts worked as a basketball coach for his daughter and the daughter of former President Barack Obama.

Hunter Biden has made headlines for years over his prior problems with drug addiction and links to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on which he served as a board member in 2014.

His father, President Biden, has also been suspected of involvement in not just Burisma but also in Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings, with leaked emails allegedly implicating the senior Biden in being involved in Hunter Biden’s business relationships directly.

Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi is said to have thanked Hunter Biden in an email from 2015 for introducing him to his father, who at the time served as Vice President under President Obama.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Hunter Biden was attempting to divest his share in an investment firm that was formed along with Chinese state-owned entities.